Car caught on camera slamming into Milwaukee wine store: 'Horrific'

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who crashed into a wine store, WISN reported.

Surveillance video captured the moment the car slammed into Thelma Carol Wine Merchants early Saturday morning.

Moments after the crash, video showed people getting out of the car and leaving the scene.

Now, the 1-year-old shop is closed for business while the owners rebuild.

Rebecca Sue Button is co-owner of Thelma Carol Wine Merchants.

"It was so horrific. There was car oil and Italian wine, mostly Italian wine all over the floor. Up to now, your entire life's work and completely shattered in 10 seconds," Button said.

