Thieves steal ATM from Southwest Side gas station convenience store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves smashed through the glass door of a Southwest Side gas station convenience store and stole an ATM Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said three male suspects wearing ski masks gained entry to the store after breaking the front door in the 5100-block of South Pulaski Road at about 1:34 a.m.

The thieves then dragged the ATM outside and put it inside a brown van, police said.

No one is in custody and no injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.
