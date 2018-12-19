Thieves target vehicles parked by Near West Side CTA stations

A rash of vehicle break-ins this month has been reported near Pink and Green Line trains on the city's Near West Side.Offenders enter by either opening an unlocked door or breaking a window, according to an alert by the Chicago Police Department. Computers and backpacks were among the items reportedly taken.Break-ins have occurred in the:--1400-block of W. Fulton, between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.--200-block of N. Elizabeth, between 5:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., and between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.--1400-block of W. Randolph, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m on Dec. 7; between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, and between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Dec. 12.--100-block of N. Ada at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.--1400-block of W. Lake between 7 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 14.--1300-block of W. Fulton between 8:40 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 14.