Chicago events: Sip away the winter blues at 'A Toast to Ravenswood'

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Sip away the winter blues at A Toast to Ravenswood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Raise a glass and get outside for a new winter tasting adventure, "A Toast to Ravenswood."

The inaugural event is Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at North Damen and Ravenswood avenues (Leland to Argyle). Sip on a variety of winter wines or invigorating cool weather cocktails, along with an assortment of light canapés, as you shop and explore the unique charm of Ravenswood's retail hubs and restaurants. Tastes are offered in 2-ounce portions at each business.

Participating businesses include Amy's Candy Bar, District, MOLASSES, Platform 47, Ponnopozz Studio and Store, Ravensgoods, The Raven Room and VIN312 Winery.

All attendees must be of legal drinking age. IDs will be checked at check-in, so each ticket holder must be present in person to check-in. All wine and cocktail tastings take place within the businesses listed on the ticket.

General admission pricing is $55 per ticket. Ticket sales are limited and available for purchase online only while they last.