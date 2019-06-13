'This is my fetish': Schaumburg man charged in sex assault in forest preserve near Hoffman Estates

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A Schaumburg man has been charged after authorities said he sexually assaulted and kidnapped a woman on a forest preserve trail near Hoffman Estates.Ryan Patterson, 27, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and the kidnapping of a 48-year-old Streamwood woman, prosecutors said. Patterson is out on bond and detectives are concerned that this isn't the first time he has attacked.The attack happened on the evening of May 30 in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve near Hoffman Estates. Investigators said the victim was walking along the Poplar Creek Trail when Patterson knocked her to the ground, dragged her into the woods and assaulted her.After letting the victim go, prosecutors said Patterson told the victim that, "I've been biking down these paths, doing this for years, and I've never seen you."The man later identified himself to the victim as "Ryan," prosecutors said.Prosecutors also said Patterson told the victim he had difficulty forming relationships with women and so resorted to assaulting them. According to prosecutors, Patterson told the victim "this is my fetish, this is how I get turned on."Prosecutors said the victim was able to track down Patterson when he texted her the day after her assault and tried to get together with her again. The victim then paid White Pages to look up his information and reported it to authorities, prosecutors said. She was also able to identify him in a photo lineup.Patterson appeared in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $150,000. He was released on bond and the following conditions: that he surrender his passport, turn in his firearms, be electronically monitored by a GPS tracker, and obey a strict curfew with the exception of work, as well as have no further contact with the victim.The alleged attack has disturbed neighbors who live near the trail."No one has ever said before that they have heard of any incidents like that before," said Margaret Goodall, resident. "As far as I know the trail's been safe. "I've never heard any reports otherwise. I have walked along it occasionally but usually with someone else, not alone."Police are asking anyone with information about any additional victims to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.A 27-year-old man from Schaumburg has been charged with criminal sex assault and kidnapping for an attack in a forest persevere at the end of May, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Police said a 48-year-old Streamwood woman was on Poplar Creek Trail in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve near Hoffman Estates around 8:15 p.m. on May 30 when she was attacked. The man threw her cell phone into a wooded area, then dragged her into another wooded area and sexually assaulted her, police said."No one has ever said before that they have heard of any incidents like that before," said Margaret Goodall, resident."As far as I know the trail's been safe," Goodall added. "I've never heard any reports otherwise. I have walked along it occasionally but usually with someone else, not alone."Ryan Patterson was arrested on June 11 and charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping.The Sheriff's Office said investigators came to believe through the course of their investigation Patterson may have sexually assaulted other women. Prosecutors said Patterson told the victim that he had "I've been biking down these paths, doing this for years, and I've never seen you."The man later identified himself to the victim as "Ryan," prosecutors said.Prosecutors also said Patterson told the victim he had difficulty forming relationships with women and so resorted to assaulting them. According to prosecutors, Patterson told the victim "this is my fetish, this is how I get turned on."Prosecutors said the victim was able to track down Patterson when he texted her the day after her assault and tried to get together with her again. The victim then paid White Pages to look up his information and reported it to authorities, prosecutors said. She was also able to identify him in a photo lineup.Patterson appeared in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $150,000. He was released on bond and the following conditions: that he surrender his passport, turn in his firearms, be electronically monitored by a GPS tracker, and obey a strict curfew with the exception of work, as well as have no further contact with the victim.Police are asking anyone with information about any additional victims to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.