Natalie Portman returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel cinematic universe in "Thor: Love and Thunder," now playing in Chicago theaters.This time her character Jane Foster isn't just a scientist; she's also a superhero."It was so incredible to get to play an astrophysicist in a movie of this size," Portman said. "When I first signed on to the role, to have this woman pursuing her science so doggedly was so incredible."In the movie, Foster transforms into Mighty Thor."I think it's pretty incredible to be tasked with playing a six-foot character, as a five-foot-three woman, so to get to have anyone see you as big and strong definitely increases your feelings of being powerful," she said.And working with this cast was a delight for her."It's so lucky to get to work with Chris, and Tessa and Taika every day, it was just constant laughter, constant creativity," Portman said.