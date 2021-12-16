School shooting, bombing threats promising nationwide attacks circulate on TikTok, social media

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5116244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Evanston Township High School went on lockdown Thursday after two guns were found in ETHS, police said.

The Glenview Police Department is aware of a threat circulating on social media regarding school shootings and bomb threats at every school in the country on Friday, December 17, 2021. This threat does not specifically list any state or location. There is no credible….1/2 pic.twitter.com/I7cAVncp9b — GlenviewILPD (@GlenviewILPD) December 16, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A threat of shootings and bombings at every school in the United States is circulating on social media, and Chicago area police and school officials are responding.There are posts circulating on TikTok raising awareness about the threats and encouraging students to stay home on Dec. 17.The social media threat indicates shootings and bombings will take place at schools across the U.S. on Friday.Chicago Public Schools said they are "taking the threat extremely seriously and are working with the Chicago Police Department." Illinois' largest district said there is "no known threat to any CPS facility," but should any safety concerns arise, they will be investigated immediately.District 207 in the northwest suburbs issued a statement that said Des Plaines police and Park Ridge police are aware of the messages, and both departments have indicated the threats are not credible."This is just something where someone posted and is encouraging violence in the schools. Very simple," said Tom Gadowski of the Park Ridge Police Department. "I don't want to go any further than saying that there's an encouragement of violence."In fact, multiple suburban police department agree that there is not any substantial evidence to support the threat. But that doesn't really allay parents' or students' fears."I appreciate the police trying to calm people, but it doesn't make me feel any better," said Rachel Jalloway.After seeing the threat on social media, Jalloway came home from college early, concerned for her high school sister."Security is there, so in that sense it will be OK, hopefully," she said. "I will be on edge for her all day."However, out of an abundance of caution, officials there will be an increased police presence at District 207 schools, including Maine East High School, Maine West High School and Frost Academy, on Dec. 17.The superintendent at Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 echoed the same message in his note to parents, saying there will be an increased police presence at buildings on Dec. 17.Barrington School District 220 also notified its community of the national threats. School officials said Barrington police have confirmed the threats are unsubstantiated at this time and there is no viable threat to students or staff.District 220 also said it will add police support, in addition to its school resource officer, over the next several days "as a precautionary measure to reassure students and staff."Glenview Police Department said it is aware of the threat and encouraged "everyone to remain vigilant," but added that there is no credible information that it is related to any school in Illinois.Glenview police said they will continue to patrol all school grounds in the area. Suspicious activity should be reported to police, the department said.