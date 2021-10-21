black history

Timuel Black remembered by family, friends, admirers at Chicago wake

Private funeral for Timuel Black will be held Friday
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago wake for Timuel Black attended by family, friends, admirers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends and admirers paid respect to Timuel Black at his wake in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Chicago activist, historian and educator died last week at age 102.

"The love that the community has for my husband is very touching," said his wife, Zenobia Black.

RELATED | Activist, historian Timuel Black looks back at the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

His wife was by his side for four decades, and with her support, he was able to continue his work in his later years.

"Forty years and I miss him so much," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

Timuel Black was a civil rights activist, scholar, historian, teacher, and world-changer who leaves behind a legacy of fighting for what's right, no matter what.



Black was a witness to key moments in modern history. His family was part of the Great Migration north, and after experiencing the sting of racism on Chicago's South Side, he committed his life to calling out and rectifying injustices, always with the sage perspective of history.

"People went to him for advice and he always gave the right advice, and just a beautiful person and will be so missed in so many areas," family friend Melody McDowell said.

"A person you needed to stop by and talk before you did anything, including President Barack Obama," WVON radio host Pam Morris-Walton said.

EMBED More News Videos

A close personal friend of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Timuel Black lead the charge to elect Harold Washington as Chicago's first black mayor.



On the back of her husband's prayer card, Zenobia Black chose a quote from Mahatma Gandhi.

"'The future depends on what we do today,' and I want everyone to know that and strive to make this world, as he would say, a better place," she said.

RELATED | Chicago civil rights leader Timuel Black shares lessons from Spanish flu for COVID-19 pandemic

A private funeral will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed. On Dec. 5, there will be a public memorial at Rockefeller Chapel, the same church which hosted Dr. King at Black's invitation in 1956.

There will also be a public memorial service in December at the University of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogrand crossingrace and culture abc7 chicagoblack historyobituarycivil rightsafrican americansrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY
Black churches rethink Watch Night NYE's tradition amid COVID surge
Rainbow PUSH Coalition marks 50 years of service
Emmett Till's mother is at center of 'Women of the Movement' on ABC
Private funeral for Chicago civil rights activist Timuel Black
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News