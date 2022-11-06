Amaze Light Festival Tinley Park returns

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The excitement and wonderment of the holidays returns to Tinley Park.
The Amaze Light Festival is the country's largest light show and immersive holiday experience.
It opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 8 from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday at Odyssey Fun World.
Ticket prices start at $30 for children (kids under 2 are free) and $36 for adults with an option to add a VIP upgrade for an additional $50 per ticket.
The event is located at 19111 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park.