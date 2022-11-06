Better Business Bureau gives ways to protect information and money, holiday shopping tips

The Better Business Bureau suggests using Daylight Saving Time as a reminder to check your credit report.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Daylight Saving is a good time to check your reports, and the start of holiday shopping and inflation has scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable Americans.

The Better Business Bureau says to check your credit report twice a year, using Daylight Saving Time as a good reminder.

The bureau also has holiday shopping tips, as online retailers offer up early Black Friday deals. Use BBB.org and shopper reviews to do your homework before paying, and beware of fake lookalike websites.

Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO, says, "Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for correct business contact information, and read online reviews."

The BBB also says to pay with a credit card and go directly to the delivery company's website to make sure the tracking shipment information is real.