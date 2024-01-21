Tinley Park shooting: 4 people shot to death in southern suburb, village manager says

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in a shooting in south suburban Tinley Park on Sunday, the village manager said.

The village manager said the victims were shot to death in the 7400 block of 173rd Street.

A suspect is in custody, and the shooting appears to be domestic-related, the village manager said.

The scene has been secured, and police remained on the scene to investigate on Sunday afternoon.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately known.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the victims' or suspect's identities.

