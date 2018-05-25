Tip leads authorities to 11 pounds of marijuana at Zion home

Juan C. Martinez-Cervantes (Lake County Sheriff's Office via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
ZION, Ill. --
A tip to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Gang Task Force resulted in authorities seizing 11 pounds of marijuana at a north suburban Zion home.

Juan C. Martinez-Cervantes, 21, is facing felony charges of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The Gang Task Force responded May 5 to the the home in the 3000 block of Emmaus Avenue and met with Martinez-Cervantes, authorities said. Investigators found more than 5,100 grams of marijuana inside the home.

Martinez-Cervantes is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of posting $7, 500 bond, the sheriff's office said. His next court date was scheduled for June. 13.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pot bustmarijuanadrug bustZion
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News