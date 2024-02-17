'Titanic: The Exhibition' sails into Skokie for an immersive journey through history

"Titanic: The Exhibition" sails into Skokie. It's the largest and most immersive touring exhibition of its kind.

"Titanic: The Exhibition" sails into Skokie. It's the largest and most immersive touring exhibition of its kind.

"Titanic: The Exhibition" sails into Skokie. It's the largest and most immersive touring exhibition of its kind.

"Titanic: The Exhibition" sails into Skokie. It's the largest and most immersive touring exhibition of its kind.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Prepare to embark on a mesmerizing tour through history.

"Titanic: The Exhibition" is now open at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie.

This incredibly detailed recreation of the ship tells the beautiful and tragic tale of its maiden voyage, bringing to light the fates of the passengers and crew about the sinking ship.

As the largest and most immersive touring Titanic exhibition, the experience is a narrative journey that brings to light the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the sinking ship.

The Discovery Gallery, dedicated to the discovery and research of the Titanic's wreckage site, features a raised glass floor; simulating the impression of walking along the ocean floor. Broken china in the sand allows visitors to experience some of what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic site.

Bryan Harris is the Marketing Director of Imagine Exhibitions the producer of the exhibit. Harris joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the emotional journey to the past.

You can purchase tickets to the exhibit at https://thetitanicexhibition.com/chicago/