'To Kill A Mockingbird' film actress appearing in Broadway in Chicago show

CHICAGO -- It's a full-circle moment in the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Mary Badham first played Scout in the famed novel turned movie in 1962.

She's now on stage, playing the nasty neighbor, 'Mrs. Henry Dubose" in the national tour

Badham joined ABC7 to talk about the show and how it is different from the movie.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" is playing at the Nederlander Theatre through May 29.

For more information and tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
