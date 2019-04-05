Toddler dies after fall from 3rd-floor window in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler has died after falling from a window in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

The 2-year-old fell from the third-floor window of a residence in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue about 8:20 p.m., police said. The child hit his or her head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The child was pronounced dead about 10 p.m., according to police.

Police did not provide any identifying information about the child and did not say if the toddler lived at the residence where the incident occurred. Police also did not say whether the window was open, had a screen or how the child fell out.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
