Top kids, baby toys for 2021, according to the Toy Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Toys are top of mind for many parents this time of year, and it's good timing on the Toy Association's part.
The finalists have been announced for the "Toy of the Year" awards.
Adrienne Appell, a toy trend specialist, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to run through the finalists.
There are 114 finalists that encourage creative play, and there's something for everyone.
"It's what's hot for your child," Appell said.
Some of those finalists include Follies, Humans Who Play; Glo-up Girls; the Crayola Light-Up activity board; Super Mario Delux Bowser Ship Playset; Bill Nye's Space Lab and a VW camping bus.
You can vote for your favorite toys at toyawards.org through Jan. 4.
