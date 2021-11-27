toys

Toys designed to get entire family in holiday spirit

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

Gift Guide: Toys designed to get entire family in holiday spirit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are in full swing, and with winter break approaching there are several items for all families to enjoy.

If you need something for your little ones this Hanukkah, Amazon has a Menorah Magna-Tile set that lets kids learn while having fun.

There are several Christmas items for all kids like a gingerbread advent calendar, Santa tube and a hopping reindeer.

The entire family can have fun with holiday pajamas that are eco-friendly and perfect for babies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagohanukkahholidaygiftschristmasgift ideasholiday gift guidetoys
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOYS
Sam's Toy Box: Hottest toys for the holidays, from STEM to toy pets
T. Mark Taylor, who designed iconic He-Man toys, dies at 80
Sam's Toy Box: Tech that teaches
Lake Zurich girl collects hundreds of toys for tornado victims
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News