CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are in full swing, and with winter break approaching there are several items for all families to enjoy.
If you need something for your little ones this Hanukkah, Amazon has a Menorah Magna-Tile set that lets kids learn while having fun.
There are several Christmas items for all kids like a gingerbread advent calendar, Santa tube and a hopping reindeer.
The entire family can have fun with holiday pajamas that are eco-friendly and perfect for babies.
Toys designed to get entire family in holiday spirit
