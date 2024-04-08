Eclipse over Chicago draws thousands to see peak coverage live at Adler, Pullman Park

South Siders headed over to the Pullman Naitonal Historical Park's 'A Partial Eclipse at the Park' event to see the increidble celestial show Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago may not have gotten totality, but thousands flocked to the Adler, the lakefront, and just the streets and parks to see Monday's solar eclipse.

The Adler Planetarium held a special viewing party and outdoor festival for the event. Telescopes were set up around museum grounds with special lenses, so people could see the eclipse for themselves.

The Pullman National Historical Park was also filled with excitement, as eyes turned to the skies.

Scientists said this year's solar eclipse was more visible than the last one in 2017. Back then, there was only 87% coverage. This year, Chicago saw 94% coverage at the maximum.

"I'm a resident here in Pullman, so I was right here in the neighborhood, and we didn't have a place to gather as a community then for the event, which is what inspired us to put this together," said Park ranger Lisa Burback.

Thousands gathered at the Adler Planetarium Monday for the solar eclipse and their Eclipse Encounter '24 event.

At the Adler, while the effects of the eclipse were not as dramatic as in the path of totality, they were still easily noticeable. The sky dimmed, the temperature dropped and shadows grew long and eerie.

"Just a crescent sun right now," ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said outside the Adler at about 2:07 p.m., when Chicago hit its maximum coverage. "I know we're just north of totality, but we're still seeing such a show. It is remarkable, to just look up in wonder."

At Pullman National Historic Park, families came out with their lawn chairs and their solar glasses for the experience.

"I definitely think it's super special," said Xamiya Walton, "especially since the next one isn't supposed to happen for 60 or so years, so I'm happy to experience it."

"It's just really nice to have a community, just seeing kids playing, families being here together," said Elise Kemp Frand.

"It's just amazing to see the moon passing the sun like that," said Gregory Ford. "It's unbelievable."

More than 200 spectators flocked to the park to watch the celestial phenomenon as part of a community event partially organized by NASA.

"It's the best show in the universe right now," said Mark Benson, NASA ambassador. "But we know it happens here, today, in the Chicago area."

"We thought, what better way to bring the community together for this eclipse than to have everybody together with some park rangers and a NASA ambassador?" Burback said. "We're just really, really pleased."

There was also a question and answer session with Benson as an educational opportunity at the evet.

The par is already looking ahead for the next partial eclipse to do it all again.