Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A tow truck driver was struck and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Maywood Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The tow truck driver was outside of the vehicle to tow cars from a previous crash in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near 9th Avenue at about 6:03 a.m. and was struck by another vehicle, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the tow truck driver. Police said the driver of the vehicle who struck the tow truck driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two lanes of traffic are closed as police investigate.
