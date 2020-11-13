Sam's Toybox: Here are some of the hottest toys of 2020

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Barbie Color Reveal Slumber Party Fun Mattel)
-Kids reveal multiple layers of surprises, including a
-Barbie Color Reveal tube and more than 30 mystery boxes.
-Features a Color Reveal Barbie doll, a Color Reveal
-Chelsea doll, and three Color Reveal Pets.
-Includes a long-haired wig, pajamas, sleeping bags, snacks, pet accessories, and more to play out slumber partyfun.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Fall 2020
Blues Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush (Just Play)
-Kids will love to play and dance along with the Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush.
-This adorable plush includes Josh's iconic Handy Dandy Guitar as a controller.
-Press the paw print button on the guitar for sounds and motion. The music note button will play the Blue's Clues & You! theme song and start the dance!
-Blue dances along to the music, moving her head and lifting her ears and paw up and down.
- She even wiggles her bottom from side to side!
- Press the guitar strings while she's dancing to speed up or slow down Blue's dancing!
-Ages 3+,
-MSRP $49.99
-Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target
Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Breyer)
-Kids can style, groom, and create magnificent braids on three different styles of horses.
-Each Mane Beauty Styling Head has long, silky, no-tangle manes and are realistically sculpted and decorated with diverse colorways.
- Includes a styling booklet, mane comb, two mane clips, four mane spirals, and 50 mane elastics.
-Additional braiding ideas can be found at breyermanebeauty.com.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $29.93
-Available: Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers
Gemex Gel Creatinos Studio (Cra-Z-Art)
-Gemex Gel Magically changes from gel to gems! Kids can use it to make crystal creations and sparkling gel jewelry.
-The kit includes everything needed to easily make cool bracelets, necklaces, and rings.
-Place the gel in a special container that shines the magic (UV) light on the gel to make hardened, finished, sparkling jewelry in minutes!
-Adult Supervision Required
-Ages: 8+
-MSRP: $24.99
-Available: Walmart, Target
Mushabelly (Jay@Play)
-Kids mush the Mushabelly's tummy to hear it grumble!
-There are 24 styles and three sizes to collect.
-Available in 8-inch, 15-inch, and 36-inch varieties.
-High-quality plush.
-Characters include Mishu Shark, Ozzy Dinosaur, Arianna Unicorn, and more!
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $14.99 - $39.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, BJs
