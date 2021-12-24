Sam's Toy Box: Tech that teaches

LEAPLAND ADVENTURES (LEAPFROG)
-The LeapLanders are getting ready to celebrate the Gem Festival, but the keys to Clever Castle are missing! Kids will go on a quest as they play the LeapLand Adventures learning video game.
- Hunt for keys to unlock the castle and learn about letters, numbers, shapes and colors along the way.
- Insert the plug-and-play HDMI game stick and USB power cable into the television and start playing the video game immediately using the wireless controller. No web connection, downloads or account setup required.
-Choose between two characters and explore Letterland, Numberville, Shapetown and Color Springs.
-Run and jump through progressive, replayable game levels to collect gems, cleverberries and treasure chest rewards.
-Play the game again and again, collecting additional gems, flags and banners to decorate the castle and celebrate at the Gem Festival.
-Kids can also explore more than 150 learning items at their own pace by playing the educational content directly in the Learning Center. Save unique game progress with up to five player profiles.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $34.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, leapfrog.com
ARTIE MAX (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)
-Artie Max is a new programmable robot that combines the best of critical thinking and creative expression through real coding and colorful works of art.
- Kids have an immersive STEM experience as they create a variety of designs by plugging in code for Artie Max to draw with three colored pens.
-Artie draws with one pen at a time and changes colors in the middle of the drawing!
- Based on the award-winning Artie 3000 coding robot, Artie Max brings even more color, personality, and creative coding possibilities to the drawing table.
-Artie Max uses a secure, private Wi-Fi connection so kids can begin coding right outside of the box with easy set-up! No internet is needed.
-Features an expressive, light-up mouth, LED eyes, and emotive sounds while drawing out coded art. Now comes with edge detection!
- Ages: 8+
- MSRP: $109.99
-Available: EducationalInsights.com, Amazon
KIDIZOOM PRINTCAM (VTECH)
-Kids can click and print instantly with the KidiZoom PrintCam.
-Preview photos with the 2.4-inch color screen and print regular or panoramic photos in black and white right away.
-Flip up the lens to take selfies or use the camera to take videos.
-The included paper roll prints up to 80 images.
-When the paper's gone, get the KidiZoom PrintCam Paper Refill Pack (sold separately) for three more paper rolls and two rolls of adhesive paper to turn photos into stickers.
- Kids can let their creativity loose and add stickers, filters and borders to any image or video.
- Turn photos into drawings kids can color themselves.
-Browse 110+ templates and activities including small greeting cards, printable games and more.
- Backup full-color photos and videos by transferring them to a computer using the included USB cable.
- Use the microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32GB with a memory card (not included).
-Three video games are included for playtime between photo shoots. Includes parent controls to set daily time and printing limits or turn off games.
-Ages: 4+
-MSRP: $74.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
ORBOOT EARTH (PLAYSHIFU)
-This is not your regular globe, it doesn't come with any names or borders. Instead, it has beautiful icons to represent each region.
-As kids scan these icons, 3D wonders pop up on their screens!
-Interact with more than 400 wonders across six categories: wildlife, culture, cuisine, inventions, monuments, and maps of various countries around the world.
-Learn about 1,000 amazing facts.
-Play a range of interactive games - take quizzes, solve adventurous mysteries, and maintain your own national park.
- Visualize the world in 3D, enhanced with engaging voices, stories, poems, and regional music.
-It has something to explore and learn for all ages. It helps with geography and environmental science and also builds cultural sensitivity and world knowledge!
-Recommended for kids ages 4-10.
-Orboot Earth's world tour comes with an awesome travel kit - passport, stamp, and lots of stickers.
-Download the Orboot Dinos app on a tablet or smartphone (works with a range of devices). The free companion app has no in-app purchases and after one-time setup, it doesn't even require the internet to play.
-Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $54.99
-Available: PlayShifu.com, Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club
OSMO GENIUS STARTER KIT (OSMO)
-This interactive game for the iPad improves kid's learning skills and sparks their imagination.
-Packed with five game apps designed from beginner to expert level.
-Ideal for kids ages 6 to 10.
-Kids learn through visual problem-solving, puzzles, math, freehand drawing, and they gain listening skills.
-Learn physics and improve spelling and vocabulary.
-Real-time audio and visual feedback helps kids learn through experimentation in a stress-free environment.
- Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $99
- Available: PlayOsmo.com
