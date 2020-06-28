Society

Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at California Trader Joe's

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California -- A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in California.

A shopper recorded the incident inside the store on Friday.

The woman in the video was angry after being questioned about why she was not wearing a mask.

Los Angeles residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public and inside stores and other businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Other shoppers reacted to the video.

"I feel a little bad that people are getting shamed and she has a medical condition so she can't wear a mask. On the other hand, we know now that the mask is helping to stop the spread, so we should, especially when we're in lines and in places, we need to be more mindful," said shopper Sigrid Matthews.

"I think you should still wear a mask just for the safety of others, especially for the elderly and kids," said shopper Jessica Govea.

KABC-TV reached out to Trader Joe's for comment about the incident but didn't immediately receive a response.

EMBED More News Videos

One man was captured on video Friday refusing to wear a mask at the popular hiking trail Runyon Canyon as California remains under a statewide face mask order.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaface maskcoronavirustrader joe'scaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 14 fatally so far in Chicago weekend shootings
Hundreds gather to participate in 'Reclaim Pride' march in Lakeview
A La Folie offers fresh French macrons
ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates Pride: Fun & Fabulous
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 646
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Indiana reports nearly 362 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Suburban Back the Blue rally draws Black Lives Matter counterprotest
1-year-old killed, mother hurt in Englewood shooting
Man fatally shot at protest over the killing of Breonna Taylor
Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs
More TOP STORIES News