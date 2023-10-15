WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person found dead on CTA Red Line tracks after someone fled from Illinois State Police on I-94

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 3:14AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead on CTA tracks after someone fled from Illinois State Police on Saturday evening.

ISP said a trooper stopped someone on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street for a code violation just before 7:50 p.m.

During the traffic stop, someone inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot, ISP said. The trooper lost sight of the person who was running away.

A short time later, ISP troopers learned that a person was found dead on nearby CTA Red Line tracks.

The CTA said Red Line trains are operating only between Howard and Garfield due to police activity at the 95th Street station.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW