Person found dead on CTA Red Line tracks after someone fled from Illinois State Police on I-94

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead on CTA tracks after someone fled from Illinois State Police on Saturday evening.

ISP said a trooper stopped someone on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street for a code violation just before 7:50 p.m.

During the traffic stop, someone inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot, ISP said. The trooper lost sight of the person who was running away.

A short time later, ISP troopers learned that a person was found dead on nearby CTA Red Line tracks.

The CTA said Red Line trains are operating only between Howard and Garfield due to police activity at the 95th Street station.

Police did not immediately provide further information.