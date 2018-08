Two people were seriously injured Tuesday morning in a rollover crash in west suburban Elgin.McClean Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Wing Street until at least 8 a.m. for an investigation.Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 5:45 a.m. The vehicle landed on its roof near a tree.The two people who were inside were seriously hurt in the crash.