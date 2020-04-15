54-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14; More than a dozen additional crashes reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6104808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CFD Deputy District Chief First District John Giordano provides an update on a crash on the Kennedy Expressway involving more than 50 cars.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 50 cars were involved in a massive pileup crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue in just one of more than a dozen crashes reported Wednesday morning.The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene at about 5 a.m. after 54 vehicles were involved in the crash. Fourteen people, all adults, were transported to hospitals with injuries from the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.Authorities shut down the expressway at North Avenue to clean up the crash, with at least a dozen IDOT vehicles towing away cars that were not drivable. Authorities said one lane of the expressway was reopened at about 8:15 a.m.The crashes occurred as light snow was falling in the area, which could have created slippery conditions leading to the crashes."Overnight conditions deteriorated and we got some snow and icy conditions on the expressway, vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident," CFD Deputy District Chief First District John Giordano. "We are not sure the vehicles that caused it but it did cause an effect where vehicles couldn't stop behind them because of the high speeds that they were traveling and thus the amount of vehicles we have at this time."More than a dozen other crashes have been reported on Chicago area expressways, including a nine vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.Other crashes include:-Interstate 190 westbound River Rd., with all lanes closed. (-Interstate 90 southbound Kimball Avenue-Interstate 90 southbound Kedzie Avenue-Interstate 90 southbound Irving Park Road-Interstate 90 northbound Division Street-Interstate 90 northbound Addison Street-Interstate 94 northbound Cermak (China Town Feeder Ramp)(non-life threatening injuries)-Interstate 94 southbound 18th St. (non-life threatening injuries)-Interstate 55 southbound First Avenue-Interstate 55 at Interstate 294 northbound-Interstate 55 southbound milepost 277-Interstate 55 southbound Joliet Rd (LEFT LANE-LANE 1 DOWN)-Interstate 55 northbound Western Avenue-Interstate 290 westbound Wolf Road-Interstate 290 eastbound at Interstate 88 eastbound-Interstate 57 northbound at Interstate 294 northbound-Interstate 57 northbound 159th StreetThe National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area until 10 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions.