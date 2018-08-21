TRAFFIC

Lake Shore Drive construction project advance work begins Tuesday

Get ready for a traffic snarl around LaSalle and Lake Shore Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A major repaving project will soon get underway on Chicago's North Side. But traffic was already being impacted on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue Tuesday morning.

The work getting underway on LaSalle from North Avenue to Lake Shore Drive is the proverbial calm before the storm.

Shortly after the morning rush, crews began measuring, marking and getting cones ready to block traffic. Eventually, the stretch of LaSalle from North to Lake Shore will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.

But that is just the advance work to the main resurfacing and bridge repair project on Lake Shore Drive. When that begins on Monday, Aug. 27, weather permitting, Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes in each direction from North Avenue to Monroe Street until Oct. 6.

"Well the commute's going to be crazy! We're going to be stuck in traffic, so a lot of people are going to probably take the Kennedy and try to go around. That's going to create traffic because we already have construction over there," said David Sandoval, a Lake Shore Drive motorist.

"That's going to add additional time to my commute. It's almost like - I don't want to use the word nightmare, that's almost too strong," said Terry Phipps, another Lake Shore Drive motorist.

The reason the Chicago Department of Transportation has this expedited schedule is to complete the work before the Chicago Marathon.
