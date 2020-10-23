movie news

Batman filming Chicago: LaSalle Street closed downtown this weekend as taping continues, CDOT says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be several road closures downtown Chicago this weekend, as filming of "The Batman" continues.

There will be both short- and long-term closures, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, through 9 a.m. Saturday, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

The closures will primarily be on LaSalle Street between Jackson Boulevard and Washington Street.

Motorists should expect delays and limited street parking.

Several downtown streets also closed last weekend, as filmmakers again turned parts of downtown Chicago into Gotham City.

Chicago Traffic: Click Here



The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and several other big names.

"It means a lot, another Batman movie here in Chicago," said Orlando Cadenas, who posted up just outside the filming perimeter early Saturday morning. "It's the best."

Last week's street closures were primarily near the Thompson Center and the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive, officials said.

Vehicles could be seen whizzing through the area, and "Gotham City" police cars were parked along the curbs, as well.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficloopchicagomoviemovie newsbatmanroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Dornan, Mackie star in sci-fi thriller 'Synchronic'
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Several downtown streets will close for 'The Batman' filming this weekend
'Belushi' movie is vibrant reflection of comedy legend's life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago business curfew to curb COVID-19 takes effect
WATCH LIVE: CPD announces charges in deaths of pregnant woman, newborn
Suburban restaurant owners push back as IL coronavirus restrictions take effect Fri.
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
With hospitals nearing capacity, Idaho board repeals mask mandate
Deer crashes through window of barbershop
Show More
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
Angry turkey in NorCal captured by expert posing as frail woman
Tinley Park police officer dragged from SUV while trying to arrest burglary suspects
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks from hospital bed
Chicago Weather: AM rain, crashing temps Friday
More TOP STORIES News