Illinois State Police investigate shooting on Bishop Ford on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway were closed for hours between Stony Island Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue as Illinois State Police investigated a shooting.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 111th Street. A car was shot at but no one was injured, according to state police.

Inbound lanes reopened Thursday evening.

State troopers found more than a dozen bullet casings at the scene.
