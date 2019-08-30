Illinois State Police investigate shooting on Bishop Ford on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway were closed for hours between Stony Island Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue as Illinois State Police investigated a shooting.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 111th Street. A car was shot at but no one was injured, according to state police.
Inbound lanes reopened Thursday evening.
State troopers found more than a dozen bullet casings at the scene.
