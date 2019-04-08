Traffic

Commuters wait for man to load plants, trees onto subway

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- New Yorkers are used to seeing a lot of crazy things on the subway, but these straphangers were in for an in-tree-guing ride Sunday night.

WABC reports, one commuter took video of a man loading plant after plant onto a subway car and shared it on social media.

She said it happened on an uptown 2 Train at the 28th Street station in Manhattan. Although 2 trains don't usually stop at 28th Street, they did Sunday night due to weekend service changes.

"When your subway car gets turned into the Rainforest Café. Welcome to NYC."

Theses weren't your average houseplants -- the plants looked more like small trees and appeared to barely fit onto the car. Commuters looked on in disbelief while the overhead announcement warned to stand clear of the closing doors.

The MTA said "this is not allowed," and their rules prohibit blocking doorways and impending the movement of people or trains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchelseamanhattannew york citybizarrenew york city transitsubwaynature
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News