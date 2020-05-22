Construction worker fatally hit by semi on I-94 in Burns Harbor, Indiana identified

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WLS) -- A construction worker was struck and killed after a semi-truck hit the worker's vehicle on I-94 in northwest Indiana Friday morning.The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near U.S.20 in the Burns Harbor area.Indiana State Police Sgt. Mike Fifield said the construction worker had pulled over onto the right shoulder to take down signage when a semi that had left the roadway struck the vehicle. The construction worker had just gotten out of his vehicle when Sgt. Fifield said it was hit by the semi truck.The worker was then hit by his own vehicle and killed. The victim has been identified to the Porter County Coroner's Office as Ryan Greer of Knox, Indiana.After hitting the construction worker's vehicle, the semi truck hit a wall and caught fire. No other injuries have been reported.For several hours, all eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed as police investigate. As of 9:15 a.m. , the two left lanes are blocked.