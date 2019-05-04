CHICAGO -- The CTA Blue Line trains between O'Hare and the Loop will be shut down this weekend between Jefferson Park and Harlem stops.
Crews are working on replacing the Blue Line's nearly four decade old signal system.
Shuttle buses are available to riders between the two stations.
The track and signal work follows a number of other projects that are either completed or underway as part of the historic Your New Blue (YNB) program, which was announced in 2013. Other projects include the modernization of 14 rail stations, of which nine are complete, as well as track renewal and infrastructure work.
YNB is part of more than $8 billion of transit investment begun under Mayor Emanuel since 2011. To learn more, visit the CTA website.
The Blue Line is expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
CTA Blue Line stops shut down for YNB signal system update
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News