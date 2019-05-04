Traffic

CTA Blue Line stops shut down for YNB signal system update

EMBED <>More Videos

The CTA Blue Line trains between O'Hare and the Loop will be shut down this weekend between Jefferson Park and Harlem stops.

CHICAGO -- The CTA Blue Line trains between O'Hare and the Loop will be shut down this weekend between Jefferson Park and Harlem stops.

Crews are working on replacing the Blue Line's nearly four decade old signal system.

Shuttle buses are available to riders between the two stations.

The track and signal work follows a number of other projects that are either completed or underway as part of the historic Your New Blue (YNB) program, which was announced in 2013. Other projects include the modernization of 14 rail stations, of which nine are complete, as well as track renewal and infrastructure work.

YNB is part of more than $8 billion of transit investment begun under Mayor Emanuel since 2011. To learn more, visit the CTA website.

The Blue Line is expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoohare airportcommutingtrainscta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Search continues for suspect involved in shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s
Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke's financial ties
2 cases of Legionnaires' reported at University of Chicago Medical Center
May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7
Show More
East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats
Jeopardy champ's brother says his streak is decades in the making
Local florist brings beauty to people's lives
Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
More TOP STORIES News