CTA Holiday Train coming next week

The CTA is about to roll out its 'Holiday Train' and 'Holiday Bus.'

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The six-car train will start running next week. The train includes Santa and his reindeer as well as a red interior floor and colorful LED signage displays.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train begins service on Friday, November 23 and the Holiday Bus will begin service on Tuesday, November 27.

"The Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus have become a beloved Chicago tradition that thousands look forward to each winter season," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We are happy to be able to bring out our Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet to spread the holiday cheer to our valued customers of all ages."

The Holiday Train will run on all eight CTA rail lines and the CTA Holiday Bus will run on 16 bus routes.

The CTA Holiday Bus will be making an appearance at the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday. You can watch the big parade Saturday night on ABC 7 at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.

You can track the CTA Holiday Train using CTA Train Tracker at transitchicago.com/traintracker and you can find the Holiday Bus at transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.
