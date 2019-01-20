TRAFFIC

Train switching problem, fire suspends CTA service along Red, Yellow lines

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA service along the Red and Yellow Lines was temporarily suspended Sunday morning.

Red Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont due to an incident involving a train, the CTA announced about 9:10 a.m. There was a switch problem with a train that caused a fire near the Jarvis station, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Passengers were safely moved to another train and continued on to their destinations, CFD said. Red Line service from Belmont to 95th was not impacted.

Service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended shortly thereafter, at about 9:30 a.m.

Riders were advised to consider alternative modes of travel such as nearby bus routes or taking buses to other rail lines. The CTA specifically recommended the No. 97 Skokie bus for Yellow Line riders.
