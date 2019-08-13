Derailment halts trains on Metra UP West Line near Geneva

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train derailment near West Chicago affected traffic on the Metra UP West Line on Tuesday.
The derailment happened around 2:20 p.m. near Kress and Roosevelt roads. Metra characterized the derailment as being "minor."
However, the derailment's effect on train traffic was more significant: Trains were stopped in both directions near Geneva. Officials were not sure when things would get moving again.
The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.
