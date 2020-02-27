Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes

I-610 East Loop NB and SB at Clinton all mainlanes now open following high water event today. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/uiEdbR2I5Z— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 28, 2020
Late Thursday, water was receding and workers in heavy machinery swept away debris.
Meanwhile, the city of Houston, except for Kingwood, has been under a boil water notice lasting 24 hours. Mayor Sylvester Turner insisted the water is safe, but as a precaution, issued the advisory.
Turner also added there would be low water pressure for much of the evening as repairs continued on the line. By 10 p.m. Thursday, Turner said water pressures were stabilized, but the boil water notice was still in effect at that time.
Thanks to this, a number of schools and businesses closed, highlighted by Houston ISD's planned closure of all campuses Friday.
According to officials, a city contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.
City officials said the line provides water to 40 to 50 percent of Houston residents.
I have authorized the Public Works Department to take all necessary steps to isolate the break, drain the lines, make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 27, 2020
"This was a major break," said Mayor Sylvester Turner during a press conference on Thursday. "As you can see, it produced a lot of water, and it is still producing a lot of water. I can tell you that the line has been isolated on both ends, but until it fully drains, it will continue to spill out water."
Later Thursday evening, Mayor Turner gave this statement:
"In light of today's wide-spread water outage, I have authorized Houston Public Works to take all necessary steps to isolate the water line break, drain the lines, and make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible. Repairs will take six to eight hours so we are asking the public to conserve water to help relive water pressure. We are currently under a boil water notice and you will be notified when it is rescinded. A City of Houston contractor was doing exploratory work for a City of Houston water line project in east Houston near 610 and Clinton Drive. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch line burst.
Food service establishments without water or flushing toilets must cease operation. The Houston Health Department has dispatched sanitarians to the area. I want to thank our first responders for acting quickly and getting drivers to safety. Thankfully, no water entered any homes in the affected area. Today's water line break is a reminder of the aging infrastructure that Houston and other major cities face as we work to make improvements each day."
At least 11 vehicles were stranded in the water, in some cases forcing people to climb up onto the roof of the vehicle.
Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to pull drivers to safety.
HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters searched and cleared a total of 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Despite the large area that flooded, there were no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.
The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced a number of businesses, including health clinics and voting centers, to close.
"If you're a food establishment and if you don't have water, they must immediately cease operations," said Turner.
In addition, a number of Houston ISD schools have also been impacted by the water outage. Students are reportedly being given bottled water.
(1/2) As a result of a major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, #HISD after-school activities are cancelled today (2/27). All playoff games will be held as scheduled. #hounews— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 27, 2020
(2/2) Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. #HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored. #hounews— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 27, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the water main break and offered the following statement:
"The State Operations Center has been in close contact with Houston and Harris County officials, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management has staff assisting on the ground through the Houston Emergency Operations Center. The State will continue to provide any additional assistance as needed."
HFD is responding to a water main break in the 9200 block of Clinton Dr. Several units have been dispatched including rescue boats and high water vehicles. There have been no transports or reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work.— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020
In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a truck in the middle of the water.
Traffic on the East Loop at Clinton Drive could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.
In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.
The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. Turner said in a tweet that it appeared the water did not enter any homes.
Additionally, fire officials said everything inside Beltway 8 is a fire risk concern due to the low water pressure. HFD Chief Samuel Pena said the department has pre-deployed six tankers in case of any fires.
"Our concern is the water pressure in the hydrants for fire risk," said Pena. "We want to urge everybody just to be 'fire safe' right at this moment."
