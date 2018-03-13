TRAFFIC

Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheet of ice covered I-65 from Merrillville to Gary Tuesday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
Icy road conditions turned parts of I-65 into a parking lot as drivers struggled to navigate the dangerous road conditions.

By 7 a.m., Indiana State Police had responded to at least 15 crashes. Semis drove with flashers on, signaling they did not have full traction. At one point, southbound I-65 near 49th Avenue, all lanes were blocked because cars were spinning out.

"I drive that road every day, it's going to take me 20 more minutes to get to work today now," said driver Brandi Shapiro.

Parts of the interstate looked like parking lots as vehicles were forced to move at a slow crawl. Chopper 7HD flew overhead on I-65 at 37th Avenue as one car struggled to go up a ramp. At one point, the car slid backward and side to side. Even a salt truck was seen sliding across lanes of traffic.

Brandi Schapiro said she left home early to give herself extra time on the roads.

"I've hit black ice and rolled my vehicle before, so you really got to be careful especially with the way it is now with the temperature dropping and raising," Shapiro said.

Now that the sun is out, Savannah Hinkle says the warmer temperatures are bringing a new threat to drivers.

"They're warming up so it's becoming like watery so you just got to be cautious of like hydroplaning," Hinkle said.

No serious injuries have been reported from the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashicy roadsIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News