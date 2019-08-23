IDOT launches new website for Jane Byrne Interchange project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched a new website for the Jane Byrne Interchange project.
The new website, janebyrneinterchange.org, includes the latest timelines and updates, a livestream of the project and the ability to submit questions and comments.
"The Jane Byrne Interchange is one of the biggest, most complex projects in the country," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This website will help get the public the information they need in a way that's convenient and easy to understand."
More than 400,000 motorists use the Jane Byrne Interchange every day. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in 2022.
