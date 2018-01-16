Jackknifed semi causes big delays on I-94 in northwest Indiana

This is the scene Trooper Scherer is at, handling a jackknifed semi I-94 WB 29 MM. Roadway remains blocked. pic.twitter.com/MfaZXgFlEO — Master Trooper Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 16, 2018

Snow squalls and lake effect snow are causing issues in NW Indiana. If you encounter winter weather please drive with caution. Our crews are on patrol working to keep the roads clear. Here is our traffic camera from I-94 at the Toll Road #INDOTWinterOps

A jackknifed semi on I-94 in northwest Indiana caused big delays Tuesday morning.The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 at Mile Marker 29, east of Chesterton and west of Michigan City.Initially, the crash shut down the expressway before being cleared later Tuesday morning.Master Trooper Glen Fifield joined ABC7 Tuesday morning and said that Indiana State Police had responded to 31 crashes because of lake-effect snow. Fifield encourages motorists to slow down and increase following distance between vehicles.