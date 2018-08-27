Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project

Repaving on a portion of North Lake Shore Drive is now underway and that means some lanes are closed and also some ramps.It's won't be easy for commuters for the next few weeks, but city officials said crews will be working double shifts so they can get this done as early as possible.The Chicago Department of Transportation is started the project Sunday and significant rush hour delays are expected on Lake Shore Drive Monday morning.Crews will resurface North Lake Shore Drive from Monroe to Grand Avenue and make repairs to the bridge that carries Lake Shore Drive over to LaSalle Drive.That means there will be some lane closures, so prepare for a squeeze. Closures will reduce Lake Shore Drive to two lanes in each direction from South Monroe to LaSalle Drive."We want to encourage people as much as possible to use alternate routes," said CDOT Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer Dan Burke. "Use public transportation if it's an option. If you have to drive, please stay off the drive is possible. Use (I-90/94) or other routes and if possible consider biking. The weather is beautiful. It's a viable option for you."The work will be done in phases. You may see some inner lanes closed for part of this and then some outer lanes.CDOT said it's very important to get this work done now as the drive is in poor condition and they want it done before winter comes.The city plans to have all of this work complete by October 6, just in time for the Chicago Marathon.