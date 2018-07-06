TRAFFIC

Man killed when tire hits car on NY highway

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. --
A man was killed when a vehicle lost a tire on a Long Island highway Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in North Babylon.
WATCH video from Newscopter 7 over the scene
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO from Newscopter 7 over a fatal crash on Sunrise Highway.



The Department of Transportation says a tractor trailer was traveling on NY 231, which crosses over Sunrise Highway, when it lost a tire or possibly two tires.

One tire then dropped onto the highway and struck a 1998 Saturn, killing the driver and leaving the vehicle's roof and hood crushed.

Another vehicle, a Chevy SUV with two women inside, was also hit by a tire. The SUV was driven by 61-year-old Mary DiFranco of Lindenhurst.

"I thought we were going to die, we were really scared. Very scary," said the passenger in the SUV.

The women in the SUV were not hurt. But it was a close call.

"We must have hit debris and the tire all of the sudden our car boom, I saw debris flying and I saw the tire fly over on the car and it was like, I thought the tire was going to hit us," the SUV passenger said. "I said Mary pull over and then our car started smoking and I was scared it was going to blow up."

Authorities are now looking for help from the public in finding the truck that lost the tire or tires. It is unclear whether the driver knew what had happened.

"The First Squad is looking for help from the public on the origin of these tires," said Detective Sergeant James Cullen. "If anyone can help us, what vehicle they came off, or where they came from."

All lanes of westbound Sunrise Highway and the service road were closed at Robert Moses Causeway.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News