Metra Electric trains back running in Riverdale after truck hits bridge

Metra says train #114 that was scheduled to arrive at Millennium station at 9:39 a.m. was stopped near Riverdale.
Metra Police requested all train traffic stop at the Riverdale Station after the truck hit a bridge at 138th Street and Illinois Avenue.
Metra said there appeared to be a crack in the concrete and a bridge inspector is en-route to the scene.
