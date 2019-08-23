Metra Electric trains back running in Riverdale after truck hits bridge

The bridge strike was on the west side and there appears to be a crack in the concrete. A bridge inspector is in route. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) August 23, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trains on the Metra Electric line are back up and running in Riverdale after a truck struck a bridge Friday morning.Metra says train #114 that was scheduled to arrive at Millennium station at 9:39 a.m. was stopped near Riverdale.Metra Police requested all train traffic stop at the Riverdale Station after the truck hit a bridge at 138th Street and Illinois Avenue.Metra said there appeared to be a crack in the concrete and a bridge inspector is en-route to the scene.