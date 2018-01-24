Metra holding open houses for feedback on fares

CHICAGO (WLS) --Metra is holding a series of open houses next month to get some feedback on potential changes to fare and ticket options.
Metra customers who can't attend an open house can take an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MetraFares.
"What we are hoping to do is to modify our fare structure and ticket options in ways that work well for Metra's customers and also help Metra make the best use of available resources and capacity," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.
Proposed changes including redefining the inner zone so Zone A only covers six downtown stations )Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie, LaSalle Street, Millennium, Van Buren Street and Museum Campus/11th Street) with other stations moving to Zone B and a phased consolidation of Zones K,L, and M into Zone J, capping fares for trips exceeding 45 miles.
The town halls will be taking place at:
Kane County Government Center
719 Batavia Ave.
Geneva
Thursday, Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m.
Crystal Lake City Hall
100 W. Woodstock St.
Crystal Lake
Monday, Feb. 5, 4-7 p.m.
Arlington Heights Village Hall
33 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights
Thursday, Feb. 8, 4-7 p.m.
Homewood Village Hall
2020 Chestnut Rd.
Homewood
Monday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m.
Libertyville Village Hall
118 W. Cook Ave.
Libertyville
Tuesday, Feb.13, 4-7 p.m.
Clarendon Hills Village Hall
1 N. Prospect Ave.
Clarendon Hills
Thursday, Feb.15, 4-7 p.m.
Will County Office Building
302 N. Chicago St.
Joliet
Monday, Feb. 19, 4-7 p.m.
Metra Headquarters
547 W. Jackson Blvd.
Chicago
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2-7 p.m.
Metra fares go up February 1 and some service reductions will go into effect on Feb. 5.
The fare increases going into effect Feb. 1 are:
- An increase of $0.25 on all one-way tickets in all zones
- The price of 10-ride tickets will go up by $4.25 to $7.75, depending on the zone
- The price of monthly passes will go up by $9 to $12.50 depending on the zone
- Weekend passes, which allow unlimited rides on both Saturday and Sunday, will go up from $8 to $10
For more information, visit metrarail.com.