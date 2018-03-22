TRAFFIC

Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra plans to add a new safety system to its BNSF line this summer. The commuter railway is also considering raising fares amid declining ridership and less state funding.

The new safety system, known as Positive Train Control or PTC, stops a train if the engineer blows a signal or goes above the speed limit.

At the latest board meeting, members said the system may be a tough sell to riders because it may slow some trains down.

Board members are also considering raising fares up to a quarter per ride in 2019-2020.

Metra last raised fares in February. It now costs $7.25 to get from Naperville to Union Station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrafare increasetrain safetyChicagoNapervilleCiceroBerwynAuroraRiversideBrookfieldLa GrangeHinsdaleLisleClarendon HillsDowners GroveWestmontWestern Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Metra riders now paying more as fare hike takes effect
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News