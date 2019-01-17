TRAFFIC

Metra UP West Line service disrupted after person fatally struck by freight train in Lombard

A person was struck by a freight train in west suburban Lombard Thursday morning.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) --
A freight train on the Metra UP West tracks fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Finley Road and Crescent Boulevard.

Metra UP West service was halted west of Lombard and all outbound trains were ending at Villa Park. At about 8:30 a.m., Metra said trains were operating again west of Lombard with extensive delays and then after train #22 passes Villa Park, service will again be halted for the investigation to continue.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as emergency crews responded to the scene.
