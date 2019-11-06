Traffic

Northbound I-57 shut down for several hours near Markham for shooting investigation

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down between 159th Street and 147th Street near Markham for a couple hours so Illinois State Police could investigate a reported shooting.

State police said they were alerted by Oak Lawn police of a possible shooting victim at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, who state police said was a 28-year-old man, told them the he had been shot while driving on I-57. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State police said all northbound lanes were shut down between 147th Street and 159th Street for the investigation. They reopened around 6 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.
