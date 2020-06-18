Chicago traffic: OB Stevenson reopens at Dan Ryan after SUV shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting shut down traffic on the outbound Stevenson Expressway in Chicago for hours Thursday morning.Traffic on the outbound Stevenson was blocked between the Dan Ryan Expressway and Damen Avenue until reopening around 6:30 a.m.Illinois State Police said the shooting occurred near Throop Street at about 12:30 a.m.An SUV with at least three people inside was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.Police blocked off the area to search for shell casings, which they said came from multiple guns.