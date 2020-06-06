EB lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Ave reopen after serious crash, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down for two hours as Illinois State Police respond to a serious crash at Kedzie Ave Friday night.Illinois State Police announced the lane closures Friday at around 5:20 p.m. The lanes reopened around 7:25 p.m., state police said.State police said troopers were responding to the scene of a serious personal injury crash by Kedzie Ave.No other information is known at this time, according to ISP.