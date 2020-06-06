Traffic

EB lanes of I-80 near Kedzie Ave reopen after serious crash, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down for two hours as Illinois State Police respond to a serious crash at Kedzie Ave Friday night.

Illinois State Police announced the lane closures Friday at around 5:20 p.m. The lanes reopened around 7:25 p.m., state police said.

State police said troopers were responding to the scene of a serious personal injury crash by Kedzie Ave.

No other information is known at this time, according to ISP.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with WLS-TV for more developing details.
