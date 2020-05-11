CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on the South Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 103rd Street. Police have blocked off all but one lane as they investigate, causing a backup several miles long.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map
It is not known what led to the pedestrian to enter the roadway. Further details on the victim have not been released.
Pedestrian fatally hit on I-57 on South Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News