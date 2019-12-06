Traffic

Semi overturns at Crest Hill gas station, driver injured

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck apparently crashed into a utility pole and overturned at a gas station under construction in southwest suburban Crest Hill Friday afternoon.

The driver of the semi has been transported to a hospital by a medevac helicopter. Information about the driver's condition has not yet been released.

Theodore Street is shut down to traffic between Center Street and Broadway Street/Highway 53.

It's yet not known what led to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
