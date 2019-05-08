Elmhurst Road, I-90 ramps will be closed for several hours due to tanker leaking fuel

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst Road and several ramps to and from I-90 could be closed for up to 10 hours due to a Wednesday morning rollover crash that caused a massive fuel leak.Elmhurst Road is closed between Landmeier Road and Oakton Street as crews clean up the scene in northwest suburban Des Plaines. There is no access to and from I-90 from Elmhurst Road.The Illinois Tollway tweeted at 10:30 a.m. that the closure would last for about 10 hours.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8 a.m., about 20 minutes after the crash. First responders were seen extricating a driver of the tanker, who was taken away in an ambulance. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.