Elmhurst Road, I-90 ramps will be closed for several hours due to tanker leaking fuel

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Elmhurst Road and several ramps to and from I-90 could be closed for up to 10 hours due to a Wednesday morning rollover crash that caused a massive fuel leak.

Elmhurst Road is closed between Landmeier Road and Oakton Street as crews clean up the scene in northwest suburban Des Plaines. There is no access to and from I-90 from Elmhurst Road.

The Illinois Tollway tweeted at 10:30 a.m. that the closure would last for about 10 hours.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 8 a.m., about 20 minutes after the crash. First responders were seen extricating a driver of the tanker, who was taken away in an ambulance. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
